Man shot dead over property dispute, two minors detained

A 54-year-old man was shot dead near his residence in Outer Delhi over an alleged property dispute, the police said on Tuesday, adding that two minors have been detained in this connection.

According to police, the deceased, identified as Dharamvir, who worked at a state-run liquor shop in Rohini Sector 3, was returning home when the incident occurred on Monday night. He was discovered unconscious in his car, bleeding from a gunshot wound. He was rushed to a nearby hospital but succumbed to his injuries, he added.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the murder was linked to an ongoing property dispute, with family members confirming earlier disputes over a plot in the area.

A detailed investigation is underway and the suspects are being questioned to uncover more details or the involvement of any other individual in the murder.