Man jumps in front of train at Kashmere Gate; metro services briefly affected

Services on the Delhi Metro’s Red Line were briefly affected Thursday morning after a male passenger allegedly jumped in front of an approaching train at Kashmere Gate Metro station (going towards Shaheed Sthal, New Bus Adda) at 11:16 am.

The passenger was retrieved from tracks and was sent to the nearest hospital around 12:04 pm after police clearance, a DMRC spokesperson said.

“Train services were regulated during this period. Services were run in one short loop from Rithala to Tis Hazari. Services were run in another short loop from Shaheed Sthal, New Bus Adda to Shastri Park,” the spokesperson said, adding that no services were available between Tis Hazari and Shastri Park section due to the affected person on tracks.

Advertisement

“Normal train movement was restored at 12:04 PM on the entire line after removal of the person in police presence,” the spokesperson added.

Earlier, in a post on X, the DMRC said, “Delay in services between Shaheed Sthal (New Bus Adda) and Rithala due to passengers on track at Kashmere Gate Metro Station. Normal service on all other lines.”

Later in another post, the DMRC said, “Normal services have resumed.”