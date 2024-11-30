Maliwal flags civic woes of Kalkaji, says CM can’t fix own constituency

Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal on Saturday expressed serious concerns over the allegedly crumbling infrastructure in South East Delhi’s Kalkaji, which is the assembly constituency of Chief Minister Atishi.

She said that during her recent visit to the Kalkaji, she interacted with residents and claimed that they shared with her their daily struggles with broken roads, lack of basic amenities, and mounting safety risks. According to the RS MP, residents voiced their frustrations, citing the hazardous condition of roads, poor waste management, and the negative impact on their health and safety.

She claimed that many inhabitants of the area detailed how the deteriorating infrastructure creates obstacles in their daily lives, from commuting difficulties to delays in emergency medical assistance. ” Streets of Govindpuri are broken and every day elderly and children are meeting with accidents,” she claimed.

She said , “The condition of Delhi has deteriorated drastically. Whether it’s an affluent neighbourhood or a slum, roads are broken everywhere, and massive garbage piles have become a common sight. Kalkaji, the Chief Minister’s own constituency, is no exception. Roads in the area are completely broken, causing daily injuries to elderly residents and children.”

She further said that as a Chief Minister and PWD Minister, it is Atishi’s responsibility to address these issues.The parliamentarian also wondered if the CM cannot fix the roads and infrastructure in her own constituency, how can she claim to improve the rest of Delhi.Maliwal called for immediate action from the government to prioritize infrastructure development and address the pressing needs of Kalkaji’s residents, stressing that such neglect is unacceptable in any part of Delhi.

Meanwhile, the MP had earlier visited several other parts of the city in the recent past, and highlighted the civic woes, asking people concerned for resolving the same.