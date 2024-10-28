Maliwal condemns appalling conditions in North West Delhi’s Kirari

Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal on Monday expressed deep anguish over the civic issues and the condition in a colony at Kirari, North West Delhi, where the parliamentarian observed the absence of proper roads, sanitation, sewer system and clean drinking water. After the visit to area, she said that open drains and heaps of garbage are causing severe hardships for the locals.

Indirectly pointing at the former Delhi CM’s previous official residence, she also questioned that when a big house can be made for the CM using taxpayers money, why are the poor forced to live in such a pitiable condition. “I demand immediate action from the government so that the residents of this colony can have the right to live a dignified life,” she said

Drawing comparison and expressing anger, she alleged that ex- CM’s earlier residence was equipped with super expensive curtains and toilets, while the colony in Kirari lacks even the basic facilities.

Advertisement

Maliwal said that during the past ten years, more than 150 people have died from electric shocks due to waterlogging in the city. In fact, she also met a woman in this area whose husband incidentally died two months ago due to an electric shock. According to her , the woman alleged that neither the MLA, nor the local councilor, nor any official from the Delhi government has visited them so far.

Taking to social media platform X, Maliwal also alleged that heaps of garbage are set on fire at many places in Delhi, and raised a question over the MCD, asking whether the civic body does not have any answerability in this regard. She shared a video on social media where she is seen standing at a place and in the background garbage could be seen burning. The MP claimed that the area was at Nithati Road in Northwest Delhi’s Kirari.