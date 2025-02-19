Maliwal writes to AAP chief, demands appoiment of Dalit MLA as LoP Delhi

Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal wrote to AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday with a demand that a Dalit MLA be appointed as ‘Leader of Opposition’ in the Delhi Assembly.

In her letter, Maliwal reminded the AAP chief of the promise made by the party back in the Punjab assembly elections, to make a Dalit Deputy CM, which she said is something that remains unfulfilled to this day.

Maliwal’s letter mentions, “Now, as the time has come to appoint the Leader of Opposition in Delhi, I request you to appoint a party leader from the Dalit community as the Leader of the Opposition.”

She further said that making a Dalit LoP will not just be a political decision, but will be a strong step for the party in adhering to its core principles of social justice and equality.

Maliwal urged the AAP chief to fulfill its promise, and prove that AAP does politics of equality and justice.

She further said that the mistake made in Punjab must not be repeated, and asked Kejriwal to take this historic decision.

She expressed the hope that this time, the AAP would appoint a legislator belonging to the Dalit community as the LoP in the Delhi assembly, as a real tribute to Baba Saheb Ambedkar.