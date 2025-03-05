Naxal operative living as house-help nabbed in North West Delhi

A 23-year-old woman naxalite operative living with a changed identity, having multiple cases against her, including the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), was held from Pitampura in North West Delhi, police said on Wednesday.

A member of CPI Maoist Naxalite group, she is a resident of village Kudaburu in District West Singhbhum, Jharkhand. The Naxal was wanted in a case registered at Police Station Sonua, Jharkhand, the Police informed.

The arrest was followed by confidential information, and based on this, she was held from Pitampura, where she was working as a house cleaner, by concealing her true identity, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Vikram Singh.

According to the cop, the accused underwent a rigorous and intense training regimen for five years and was involved in three encounters with the Jharkhand police in 2018, 2019, and 2020 before she fled to Delhi.

In 2016, she joined the CPI Maoist extremist group led by Ramesh, whose camp was situated in the hills of the Kolhan forest. She was trained in handling sophisticated weapons, including SLR, INSAS, LMG, Hand grenades, and the 303 rifle, among others. During foot patrols with the gang, she used to carry an INSAS rifle, Singh added.

Following her arrest, the woman has been booked under Section 41.1 Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973, read with Section 35(1)(C) Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita 2023 and is being produced before the court of law.