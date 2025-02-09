Past year has been great struggle but truth always prevails: Swati Maliwal

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal, accompanied by her mother, visited the Prachin Hanuman Mandir in Connaught Place to offer prayers and seek blessings. The visit was emotional for Maliwal as she reflected on the struggles she faced last year in her political journey and remarked that truth always prevails.

Speaking to IANS Swati Maliwal shared her feelings, saying, “The past year has been one of great struggle. We have faced many challenges, and there has been a lot of loneliness and hardship. It has been a tough time, and only God has been with us through it all. I believe that it is my faith in God that has allowed us to receive such a great blessing to fight this battle of truth.”

“But no matter how powerful evil may be, truth always prevails,” she added.

Swati Maliwal also refrained from commenting on Atishi’s resignation, choosing to stay silent on the issue during her visit to the temple.

Her mother, Sangeeta Maliwal, expressed pride in her daughter’s perseverance, saying, “My daughter has faced many difficulties, fought against many, but she never gave up. I have always guided my children to follow the path of truth, and I would like her to continue to fight for the people of Delhi, staying true to the cause of righteousness.”

The political landscape in Delhi has recently witnessed a significant shift. On Saturday, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) stormed to power, ending AAP’s decade-long dominance in the capital. This landslide victory marks the conclusion of the Arvind Kejriwal-led governance model and signals a change in public sentiment, where freebies and sops no longer guarantee electoral success.

For the BJP, this victory ends a long wait to reclaim Delhi after suffering crushing defeats in the 2015 and 2020 elections. With a decisive mandate in hand, the BJP is poised to implement its vision for the national capital, marking the end of the AAP era in Delhi’s political scene.