There is good news for Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath as majority feels he will win the upcoming state assembly elections in 2022.

As per the IANS-CVoter Snap Poll, 52 per cent say Adityanath will win the UP elections despite his failure to handle the Covid pandemic in the state, while 37 per cent said Adityanath will not be able to win the elections.

The BJP has recently registered a big victory in the Zila Parishad elections in Uttar Pradesh. It has has won 65 out of 75 seats in the Uttar Pradesh Zila panchayat polls.

BJP’s thumping victory in panchayat body polls is blessing of Janta Janardhan for development, public service and rule of law, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said.

In a tweet, Prime Minister Modi said, “BJP’s glorious victory in the Uttar Pradesh Zila Panchayat polls is the blessings of ‘Janta Janardan’ for development, public service and rule of law. The credit for this goes to the policies of Chief Minister Yogi ji and the tireless hard work of the party workers. Hearty congratulations to the UP government and the BJP organization for this.”

BJP chief J.P. Nadda congratulated Adityanath, Uttar Pradesh state unit chief Swatantra Dev Singh and workers for the resounding victory.

“State government is continuously working for the development of all under guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This victory is a symbol of people’s faith in BJP’s policies,” Nadda tweeted.

In another tweet, Nadda said, “Message is clear from Zila Panchayat polls that people of Uttar Pradesh are with the BJP’s agenda of development and good governance. I salute the people for their faith and affection towards BJP. I once again congratulate the Uttar Pradesh BJP leadership and the workers.”