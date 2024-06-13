UP govt preps for grand Yoga Day celebrations at historic sites

The Yogi Adityanath government is gearing up for the 10th International Yoga Day on June 21 with extensive plans for a grand celebration at historic sites, rivers and lakes in Uttar Pradesh.

Key decisions have been made regarding the selection of venues, with a focus on prioritizing ancient cultural and historical tourist sites, along with rivers, lakes, ponds, and Amrit Sarovars, officials here on Thursday confirmed.

Additionally, yoga sessions will be held in police stations, schools, and hospitals. Notably, to promote health benefits, Yoga Week will be organized across every district in the state from June 15 to June 21. This initiative will extend beyond district headquarters to include tehsils, blocks, and gram panchayats.

During a recent review meeting chaired by the Chief Secretary regarding Yoga Week, it was emphasized that site selection should prioritize locations of significant importance.

Accordingly, ancient cultural tourist sites, historical landmarks, banks of major rivers, lakes, ponds, all Amrit Sarovars, and areas of natural beauty will be given priority for mass yoga practice programs and related activities.

Additionally, the event will be organized in all police stations, police lines, PAC battalions, NCC, NSS, Scout Guides, and Prantiya Rakshak Dal (PRD) across the districts.

Yoga practice programs will also take place in all primary, secondary, and higher secondary schools, where sweets, fruits, and clean drinking water will be distributed to students.

Furthermore, events will be held in Resident Welfare Associations (RWA), Primary Health Centers, Community Health Centers, Health and Wellness Centers, AYUSH Hospitals, 50-bed Integrated AYUSH Hospitals, and AYUSH Health and Wellness Centers.

Extensive promotion and dissemination efforts will be undertaken to raise awareness of Yoga Week. The Yogi government will advertise through various newspapers, hoardings, banners, and social media networks to ensure widespread public participation.

Information about International Yoga Day 2024 will also be featured on the government website and included in communications sent to the public and government employees.

Additionally, videos featuring prominent personalities, athletes, yoga gurus, and cultural icons will be created and broadcast to encourage public engagement with the event.

The state government has allocated Rs four crore for the entire program. This includes a budget provision of Rs 1.12 crore for events at the headquarters level, Rs 9.5 lakh for college-level events, Rs 2.63 crore for district-level events, and Rs 15 lakh for the opening and closing ceremonies.

As in previous years, a committee has been established under the chairmanship of the District Magistrate to ensure the successful execution of the program in each district.

According to protocol, group yoga sessions will be conducted daily from 6 am to 7 am from June 15 to June 21.

The event will be inaugurated on June 15. On June 16, a Rangoli competition and a seminar on managing high blood pressure through yoga will be held.

On June 17, a slogan competition and a seminar on the importance of yoga in addressing lifestyle problems will be held.

An essay writing competition and a seminar on the importance of yoga for women in the modern lifestyle are scheduled for June 18.

On June 19, there will be a seminar on mental health, alongside an extempore and drawing competition.

A yogasana demonstration competition will occur on June 20, followed by a prize distribution and closing ceremony on June 21.