UP CM reviews work of govt depts after Lok Sabha polls

Following the conclusion of his intensive campaigning in the Lok Sabha polls, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday held a high-level meeting with departmental heads and directed them to expedite all development and welfare projects.

In his meeting with all the Additional Chief Secretary/Principal Secretary-level government officers, the CM reviewed the status of public welfare projects in the state.

All the senior officers informed the Chief Minister about the progress of various schemes in the current financial year and outlined future action plans for their respective departments.

Advertisement

Yogi asked the officers to fill all the government vacancies and directed them to speed up their expenditure on projects in the first quarter of the current financial year, as the projects had been delayed due to the elections.

He said and directed, “There is a need to speed up GST collection efforts. Give targets to the officers posted in the field. Their performance should be the basis for their promotion and posting. Increase the use of technology. Tax evasion should not happen under any circumstances”.

The CM closely monitored the work of all departments during the meeting which lasted for more than 3 hours.