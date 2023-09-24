Real life repeat of ‘Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam’ story from Deoria

In a true story that mirrored the 1999 hit film “Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam,” a husband in Uttar Pradesh’s Deoria area assisted his wife in getting back together with her ex-boyfriend and then wedded her to him. The woman’s decision to accompany her lover was the lone divergence from the movie’s premise.

The Deoria couple had been married for a year, but the husband was unaware that his wife was having an affair with a different guy from Bihar.

The woman’s lover, Akash Shah, met her at her in-laws’ Deoria home on Friday night, revealing the romance. After learning about the incident, the people apprehended Akash Shah and beat him.

A native of Gopalganj, Bihar, named Akash Shah claimed to have been romantically involved with the woman for two years. He could not forget her, not even after her marriage to another man. He arrived at her home after making the decision to meet her.

The woman’s husband, however, opted to get them married to one another instead of making a disturbance, which caused an unexpected turn of events.

According to the authorities, the woman begged her husband to let her leave with her boyfriend; the husband reportedly obliged and had them married.

The man took his wife and her lover to a temple to get them married after getting approval from both families. The motorbike that the lover had arrived on was used to send them out after that.