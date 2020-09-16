The Lucknow Police has declared a reward of Rs 25,000 each on the two sons of Bahujan Samaj Party MLA and mafia don Mukhtar Ansari — Abbas Ansari and Umar Ansari. Both the brothers are wanted in cases of illegal land grab.

Abbas Ansari has won gold medals in International shooting competitions and had unsuccessfully contested the 2017 Assembly elections from Ghosi on a BSP ticket.

Two days ago, the Ghazipur Police had booked Mukhtar’s wife Afsha Ansari, her brothers — Sharjil Raja and Anwar Shehzad — under the Gangster Act for their involvement in grabbing confiscated lands, embezzlement and other criminal activities.

Lucknow Police Commissioner Sujeet Pandey said that cases had been registered against Abbas and Umar in connection with land grabbing and illegal construction.

Two buildings belonging to Abbas Ansari in the posh Dalibagh area had recently been demolished by the state government on August 27.

The police commissioner said that the police had asked the court to issue non-bailable warrants against the two brothers.

Meanwhile, the police are also preparing to bring Mukhtar Ansari to Uttar Pradesh. Mukhtar is presently lodged in the Ropar jail in Punjab.

The state government has already cracked down on the economic empire of the don and his income to the tune of Rs 48 crore per annum has been stopped, as per sources. His properties in Varanasi, Ghazipur, Mau and Jaunpur have either been seized or demolished.