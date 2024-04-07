Mukhtar Ansari a disease of Samajwadi Party: UP Dy CM Maurya

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya has termed former Member of Parliament Mukhtar Ansari as a disease of the Samajwadi Party.

Maurya, who reached here on Sunday to give election mantra to BJP social media wing, was talking to media persons.

When the media persons asked him regarding Akhilesh Yadav going to Mukhtar Ansari’s house, he said: “Who am I to tell him where he should go and where he should not go.”

“But I am sure wherever the SP goes, the BJP will win. As for Mukhtar Ansari, this is SP’s disease. The BJP is completely healthy. We think Mukhtar Ansari was a mafia. It is up to the SP what they think about him. We are winning all 80 seats in UP,” he claimed.

To a question about Robert Vadra likely to contest Lok Sabha election from Amethi, he said that it doesn’t matter if Rahul Gandhi’s brother-in-law contests the election or any other.

“It won’t make any difference even whether Rahul’s sister contests the elections,” he further said.