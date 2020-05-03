Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav has questioned the showering of petals on corona warriors.

In a tweet on Sunday, he said that at a time when there are reporcs of mismanagement at quarantine centres and women going on hunger strike, what is the justification of showering petals from the air.

In another tweet, he referred to the ‘proposal’ to seek a donation of Rs 100 through the Arogya app and said that billions of rupees had been deposited in the PM CARES fund by making emotional appeals.