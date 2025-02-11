Commuters to get info on bus running at stops

Commuters would soon be able to get real-time information on public buses while waiting at bus stops. The state transport department along with Kolkata Municipal Corporation has decided to launch a pilot project of installing LED display boards at bus stops to enable commuters to have real time information on the buses.

The decision comes following a meeting of the mayor and state urban development and municipal affairs minister Firhad Hakim, transport minister Snehasis Chakraborty, Kolkata Police and the Bidhannagar police and Howrah Municipal Corporation officials yesterday at the KMC headquarters. According to the mayor, the transport department has decided to introduce a mobile app to prevent rash driving by the drivers that often lead to accidents. “It has been decided to introduce an app covering 12 routes. Through the app, we will monitor the behaviour of buses and their drivers,” informed Mr Hakim. “The mobile phones with the app will have information which will help in tracking the location of the bus through GPS. Through the system, the bus owners would also be able to see the location of their buses,” he added.

Notably, as a part of the project, the municipal corporation would install LED screens at bus stops covering the 12 routes identified for the pilot project. “At bus stops, display boards will show the time of buses arriving and their routes. This would enable commuters to have information on how long they would have to wait for their bus,” pointed out the mayor.

As informed by the UDMA minister, the app is being developed by the IT department while the transport department would play as the nodal agency. The municipal corporations would instal the LED display boards at the identified bus stops. The places, where bus stops do not have sheds, the municipal corporations would modernise those stops.