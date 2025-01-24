LG Saxena hosts ‘At Home’ at Raj Niwas

Delhi Lt. Governor VK Saxena hosted the traditional ‘At Home’ at Raj Niwas here on Friday, in the run up to the 76th Republic Day.

The ‘At Home’ this year had guests from diverse and varied spectrum that included freedom fighters, Padma Awardees from Delhi, students of government and private schools and colleges, families of martyrs of Delhi Police and Delhi Fire Service, sportspersons, Paralympians, swachhagrahis, divyangjan, artists and performers, priests and religious leaders of different religions and sects, according to the LG office.

Advertisement

The ‘At Home’ was also attended by the Chief of Naval Staff, Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, representatives of Foreign Missions in India and Vice Chancellors.

Advertisement

In addition to that, academics, doctors, lawyers, civil society, media and officers from Government of India, Delhi Government, Delhi Police, Armed Forces, Delhi Development Authority (DDA), Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and New Delhi Municipal Council among others were also present.