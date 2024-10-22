LG Saxena approves extension of services of 962 nursing staff

Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has approved the extension of contractual nursing employees under the Health and Welfare Department of GNCTD for another year or till such time that they avail of the one-time regularisation policy dated 11th October,2020.

Saxena had earlier approved the extension last year on 1st July, 2023 with the direction to the Health Department and Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) to notify the vacant posts, against which these contractual employees were hired and conduct the exercise for regular appointments against these permanent posts, as per the LG office.

These nursing staff are presently working in hospitals and medical institutions of GNCTD against regular sanctioned posts, it said.

While seeking approval from LG, the Health Department informed that the requisition for 1,507 posts of Nursing Officers has been advertised by DSSSB and the examination schedule is in this month.

Saxena, who has been insisting upon filling permanent posts on a regular basis rather than through adhoc measures, has approved the proposal directing once again that the vacancies should be filled in following due process including reservation norms at the earliest.