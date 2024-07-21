LG plotting with BJP to harm Kejriwal in jail: Sanjay Singh

The Aam Aadmi Party accused Lieutenant Governor Ajai Kumar Saxena of plotting with the BJP-led Central government to harm Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal inside Tihar jail.

The fresh allegation from the party came in the wake of a medical report of the incarcerated AAP coordinator in which his blood sugar was shown at around 50; 26 times more than what it was in June 3 to July 7.

AAP’s Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh pointed out that the BJP, the Delhi LG, and the jail administration had earlier attributed to increased sugar level of Kejriwal to the puris and sweets he consumed in the jail but did not provide him with insulin. They are now claiming that he is reducing his sugar level by going hungry.

He asked can a person try to kill himself by reducing his sugar.

Addressing media persons here on Sunday, Singh alleged that the Central government and the Delhi LG are playing with the life of the CM pointing to a conspiracy being hatched to kill him in the jail.

According to Singh, the documents legally provided to Kejriwal’s lawyer by the jail authorities indicate that any untoward incident can happen to the CM inside the jail any day. The way the LG and the BJP are repeatedly making statements about Kejriwal’s health, along with the medical reports, the suspicion that they are playing with his life becomes stronger.

“Earlier, these very people had denied Arvind Kejriwal insulin saying he was eating too much, puri and sweets, thereby increasing his calories and sugar. The insulin was started only after AIIMS doctors conducted tests on him on the court’s order. Now, they are saying Kejriwal is not eating at all and reducing his sugar by going hungry,” he added.

The reason behind the suspicion, he said, is that first, a report said Arvind Kejriwal is suffering from diabetes, weight loss, weakness, and hypoglycemia. Then another report, deliberately leaked to the media by LG’s office, says his weight is constantly decreasing as he is suffering from hypoglycemia.

The senior AAP leader said on Kejriwal’s request, a third report was given to him on his sugar status. Sharing his blood sugar reading between June 3 and July 7 when he was in jail, he said the report shows at what points was the AAP chief’s sugar near the 50 mark.

“If something untoward happens, even if on the basis of a lie, it can be a case of attempted murder. We are also taking the advice of lawyers as to whether a case of attempted murder is registered against those involved in this conspiracy. Giving wrong information about someone’s medical report too amounts to an attempt to murder,” he said.