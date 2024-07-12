LG distributes promotion letters in NDMC under PM’s 100-day action plan

Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena, on Friday, distributed letters of promotion and financial benefits to New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) employees under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 100-day action plan.

This special drive to give financial benefits to 9,652 employees of NDMC is in line with the LG’s commitment and sustained efforts to provide government employees with better working conditions and ensure their timely career progression. The exercise was also undertaken as a part of the Prime Minister’s 100-day action plan.

The LG congratulated the NDMC for expeditiously resolving the pending cases of promotion and other financial issues saying this would come as a big boost for the entire workforce and further motivate them to work in the right earnest.

Speaking on the occasion, Saxena expressed his heartfelt gratitude to each member of the team who accomplished this task and congratulated them.

He said the NDMC has an efficient and dedicated team of about 12,000 employees with about 90 per cent of them being field workers, who are ready to serve this area 24 hours a day and seven days a week in various shifts day and night. “We have all seen this in G20,” Saxena said.

He hoped the financial benefits received by the employees as a result of this rapid action would not only give them but also their family members a pleasant feeling of relief. They would now be able to spend or invest the money received as per their needs, the Delhi Lieutenant Governor said.