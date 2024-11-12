LG directs for appointment of 2,346 Home Guards

Lieutenant Governor (LG) VK Saxena has directed DG Home Guards for immediate appointment of 2,346 Home Guards, even as other 7,939 vacancies await final outcome of two pending court cases.

With the LG’s approval, these candidates who have qualified their physical measurement and efficiency test (PMET) and written test, will not have to wait unduly.

Saxena has also directed that a dedicated medical camp be organised within one-week for the medical tests of the qualified candidates and subsequently their appointment letters be handed over at the earliest.

The LG had earlier approved the enrolment of 10,285 Home Guard Volunteers in January, 2024 with provisions of 33.33 per cent reservation for women. Subsequently, an advertisement was issued for filling up these 10,285 vacancies on January 23 wherein 1,09,001 applicants had applied but only 32,511 reported for the PMET.

In the interim, certain applicants moved the High Court on various issues whereby the Court ordered maintenance of status quo while a decision was taken. However, 2346 candidates were free from encumbrance arising out of these court cases and the LG has approved their appointment after medical test so as to ensure that they do not face any undue delay in their appointments.

The LG has also directed to ensure that the remaining 7,939 vacancies are also filled at the earliest after taking cognisance of the decisions of the High Court in related matters.