LG approves 3,247 additional posts for Delhi jails

In a major move that is bound to significantly improve the management of Delhi prisons, Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has approved the creation of 3,247 additional posts in the Prison Department of GNCTD with a direction to fill the post within six months.

Saxena has also approved the restructuring of prison cadre and instructed that timely promotion of the staff be ensured so that the staff is motivated.

“The new posts to be created and filled include appointments in Group A, B and C Categories in different cadres like Jail, Technical and Ministerial in the Prison Department. The posts created include those of Superintendent, Deputy Superintendent, Assistant Superintendent, Head Warder, Head Matron, Warder, Section Officer, Accounts Officer, Assistants and Drivers, etc. These will be deputed in various jails of the Delhi Prison Department – Tihar, Mandoli and Rohini,” the LG’s directive raid.

According to the LG Office, the posts were created following due process wherein the Prison Department first proposed the creation of posts and got it vetted by the Administrative Reforms Department. Thereafter, financial implications for the same were ascertained and concurred to by the Finance Department.

“Following this, a meeting headed by Chief Secretary along with ACS (Home), ACS (AR), Principal Secretary (Finance), Principal Secretary (Planning) and DG (Prisons) was held on 7th August, 2024 and the proposal to create these posts were moved for approval of the LG on 21st August.

Thereafter, the LG approved the proposal with the additional direction that the posts be filled within six months.