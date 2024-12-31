LG accuses Atishi of playing cheap politics

Lt. Governor VK Saxena on Tuesday accused Chief Minister Atishi of playing politics after she wrote a letter to him, claiming that the Religious Committee ordered the demolition of numerous religious structures all across the national capital.

Responding to her letter, the LG office said, “Neither are any temples, mosques, churches or any other place of worship being broken/demolished, nor has any file to this effect come. The CM is playing cheap politics to divert attention from her and her predecessor’s failures.”

The LG has issued strict instructions to the police to maintain extra vigil against forces who may indulge in deliberate vandalism for political benefits, it said.

Saxena’s instructions are being strictly followed, as was witnessed during the just gone Christmas celebrations which did not see any untoward incident, his office added.