A leopard entered the Jolly Grant airport in Dehradun on Tuesday morning to create panic among the public. The airport security saw the leopard entering the airport, near the airstrip, and informed the forest department.

A team of the Uttarakhand forest department rushed to the site and managed to locate the feline inside the underground drain pipe. Efforts to tranquilize the trapped leopard failed and the forest department team has started working on an alternative plan. In the over eight hour long rescue operation of the forest department team fixed cages, used a net and tranquilizer gun, but failed to evacuate the trapped leopard from the drain pipe.

Rescue team member Ravi Joshi said, “We are working on a new plan. We will be digging a pit near the drain pipe and after breaking the pipe will create a new exit route for the leopard.”

The forest department reached the airport at around 9 am and started the special operation to track the leopard. After locating the feline and failed experiments, a ditch was created near parallel to the drain pipe and a cage fixed. In a move to catch the leopard, the rescue team has fixed a cage in the ditch.

Photo: Forest staff entering the drain pipe at the Jolly Grant airport in Dehradun on Tuesday.