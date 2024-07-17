Logo

# India

Indian Coast Guard rescues stranded Indian fishing boat with 11 people onboard off Kerala coast

The vessel was in a critical condition due to flooding from a hull rupture near the keel and loss of propulsion, which posed a threat to the safety of the crew.

Statesman News Service | New Delhi | July 17, 2024 9:46 pm

On the night of 16 Jul 24, an #ICG #Dornier aircraft located IFB Aashni (IND-TN-12-MM-6673) with 11 crew, 50 NM west of #Ponani, #Kerala amidst severe flooding and engine failure. @IndiaCoastGuard #MRCC initiated SAR effort despite adverse weather conditions. #ICG Ship #Saksham and a Dornier aircraft are providing aid and towing the IFB to safety. (X/@IndiaCoastGuard)

In a coordinated sea-air operation, the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) on Wednesday successfully rescued a stranded Indian Fishing Boat (IFB) Aashni, with 11 crew onboard, about 80 nautical miles from Kochi, Kerala, amid heavy rain and challenging weather conditions.

An ICG Dornier aircraft on maritime surveillance located the distressed IFB on the night of Tuesday. Patrolling ICG ship Saksham was immediately diverted by the ICG District Headquarters No 4 (Kerala & Mahe) to assist the vessel.

To bolster the efforts, another ICG ship Abhinav was deployed, along with an Advanced Light Helicopter to rescue the crew.

A technical ICG team embarked onto the distressed boat, carried out de-flooding operations, and provided necessary assistance. The operation culminated with the rescue of all crew members, and the vessel.

The boat was subsequently handed over to the Fisheries Department. The operation once again underscored the ICG’s dedication to ensuring the safety and security of the country’s maritime zones.

