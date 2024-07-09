IAF airlifts seven stranded in floods in Pilibhit

Amid continuous downpour, the Uttar Pradesh government has expedited relief and rescue operations to prevent loss of life and damage to property in the flood-affected areas of the state.

In proactive measures taken by the government, seven individuals trapped in floods in Pilibhit were airlifted by an Air Force team on Tuesday.

Currently, ten districts of the state are grappling with floods caused by heavy rains in Nepal and Uttarakhand. Relief operations are being carried out vigorously. Following CM Yogi’s directives, an assessment of crop damage is underway.

Relief Commissioner GS Naveen Kumar said here in a statement on Tuesday that the floods in Pilibhit have affected 252 villages across five tehsils. However, the water level is receding in the area.

The State Emergency Center received the information about people being stranded in floods in Binaura village, Pilibhit. The district magistrate was informed and also informed it. Subsequently, a successful airlift operation ensured their rescue.

Additionally, 7,365 others stranded in the floods were also safely evacuated and moved to safe locations, he added.

The Relief Commissioner further informed that one team each from NDRF and SDRF, and two teams from PAC are deployed in the affected areas. Additionally, rescue operations are being conducted by a team from the SSB. A total of 37 boats are engaged in relief operations, assisting in evacuation efforts.

He further said that 41 villages across five tehsils in Lakhimpur Kheri have also been affected by floods. A total of 221 people were safely evacuated through rescue operations conducted by one team each from NDRF and PAC. Additionally, 12 individuals stranded in the village of Murgaha of Nighasan were successfully relocated to a safe place.

Similarly, 20 villages across three tehsils in Balrampur have been affected by floods with the current situation reported as normal. Relief operations are going on with one team each from SDRF and NDRF, and PAC deployed for assistance.