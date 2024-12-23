L-G Saxena criticizes Kejriwal over neglect of basic civic issues

Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena on Monday wrote to former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, expressing concern over several issues affecting the residents of the city.

In his letter, Saxena stated: “It is good that after 10 years, you have acknowledged the lack of basic facilities in the city, and work has now started in the Rangpuri Hill area following your visit.”

“However, it would have been better if you had shown similar responsiveness during my visits to areas such as Burari, Kirari, Sangam Vihar, Gokulpuri, Mundka, Nangloi, and Rani Khera, among others.”

He further added, “I have repeatedly urged you to personally inspect the city and assess the situation. Just two days ago, I requested you via a post on ‘X’ to visit Rangpuri and Kapashera. However, instead of visiting these areas yourself, you chose to delegate this responsibility to Chief Minister Atishi.”

Highlighting another critical issue, Saxena wrote, “The Yamuna has reached its highest level of pollution this year. I hold you personally responsible for this, as you filed a petition in the Supreme Court that halted the ongoing cleaning efforts.”

In conclusion, the LG remarked, “Nevertheless, it is encouraging that you are now beginning to acknowledge your responsibilities. After ten years, you have started recognizing the deteriorating condition of Delhi and the struggles faced by its people. I assure you that I will continue to bring these issues to your attention in the future.”