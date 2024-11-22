L-G distributes appointment letters to 702 new govt employees

Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena distributed appointment letters to 702 newly appointed government employees in various Delhi Government departments and civic bodies at an event held at Vigyan Bhawan here on Friday.

The appointments span multiple sectors, with 232 in the Health Department, 200 in the Education Department, 119 in the Planning Department, and 88 in the Training and Technical Education Department.

Addressing the recruits, Saxena congratulated them and encouraged them to work towards the betterment of society. “Government jobs are not just a means of livelihood but an opportunity to contribute to the nation’s progress,” he emphasized.

Highlighting the benefits of permanent employment, Saxena noted that contractual and ad hoc appointments often lack job security, leading to compromised work quality. He stated that permanent appointments eliminate malpractices in recruitment and ensure better service delivery standards.

“These permanent appointments align with PM Modi’s vision of fostering efficiency and accountability in governance,” Saxena remarked. He added that such measures are critical for achieving the Prime Minister’s vision of a ‘Viksit Bharat’ by 2047.