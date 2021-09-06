KTR moots art, music, laser show on Tank Bund

Telangana’s Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development K.T. Rama Rao on Monday came out with suggestions to start activities like arts, crafts and music at iconic Tank Bund on Sunday evenings.

Two weeks after Tank Bund, the most popular hangout place in Hyderabad became traffic-free for five hours every Sunday evening, Rama Rao mooted new attractions.

“Doesn’t that look more like a carnival on #TankBund … Let’s start more kids-oriented activities,” tweeted Rama Rao, who posted a couple of photographs of Tank Bund teeming with families enjoying a walk along Hussain Sagar lake.

KTR, as Rama Rao is popularly known, tagged Municipal Administration Secretary Arvind Kumar.

“Arts+Crafts+Music will create a Magical experience … Let’s explore a laser show in the lake & some viewer galleries on all sides,” added KTR, at whose initiative Tank Bund became traffic-free on Sunday evenings to enable citizens to enjoy the walk along the three km stretch which joins twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad.

Meanwhile, responding to KTR’s suggestion, Arvind Kumar tweeted that crafts, art, music activities will start immediately on Tank Bund.

September 5 was the second Sunday since the police imposed traffic restrictions on Tank Bund. Hundreds of people thronged the area to enjoy the Sunday evening on the banks of picturesque Hussain Sagar lake.

Police are not allowing any vehicles on Tank Bund from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. every Sunday.

Families are enjoying the traffic-free Tank Bund to capture the beautiful view of the water and surroundings or spending time on the green lawns or open spaces on the other side of the road. Children are seen playing around, cycling or skating.

It was on August 24 that KTR had asked Hyderabad police to consider and plan traffic curbs during evening hours every Sunday on Tank Bund. He liked a suggestion by a citizen on Twitter to restrict traffic movement every Sunday evening as there are total chaos and families struggle to cross the road.

Tank Bund is frequented morning walkers, families enjoying an evening and watching the sunset over a 450-year-old lake. The stretch has spacious footpaths on either side and it is also famous for series of statues of Telugu icons including poets, freedom fighters and leaders.

Tank Bund place got a facelift early this year with the installation of a specially designed cast iron railing, grills and designer lamp posts.

Hussain Sagar thanks to its strategic location and natural beauty and boating facilities and surrounding parks, food joints and Imax theatre is the oldest and popular hangout place for citizens.