State government has decided to reopen all government libraries from 23 January by maintaining the existing guidelines of Covid for providing library services.

A circular on reopening of the State Central Library, Uttarpara Jaikrishna Public Librar y, all district libraries and town/subdivisional libraries across the state has been issued.

According to a list of do’s and don’ts issued in this regard, wearing of masks is mandatory for readers and staff. Fifty per cent readers will be allowed in the libraries at a time and people would be allowed entry after thermal screening.

Prior to entering the library, one has to sanitise his/her hands. Physical distancing has to be maintained while distributing the books.

The libraries have to be regularly sanitised. Manoj Chakraborty, convenor of mentor group of the Trinamul-backed state government employees’ federation said they had been demanding reopening of the libraries since long and was happy that students would be benefitted from this move.

The libraries were closed after lockdown was imposed due to Covid in March 2020.