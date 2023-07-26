Tribals break open Dilip Ghosh’s bungalow over Manipur issue

The protesters, armed with traditional weapons and festoons, demanded answers to the recent Manipur incident and the proposed Uniform Civil Code (UCC) Bill and in rage, they break open Dilip Ghosh’s bungalow.

A group of tribals belonging to the outfit – Bharat Jakat Majhi Pargana Mahal – gheraoed BJP’s national vice-president Dilip Ghosh’s bungalow at Kharagpur on Wednesday.

The protesters, armed with traditional weapons and festoons, broke open the gate to enter the premises of his bungalow, demanding answers to the recent Manipur incident and the proposed Uniform Civil Code (UCC) Bill.

Dilip Ghosh, the Member of Parliament from Midnapore, was not present at his residence as he is currently in New Delhi attending parliamentary meetings. However, he expressed his willingness to hear the allegations if the agitators engaged with his representative, Biswajit Agarwal.

The protest was sparked in response to the appalling incident in Manipur, where two tribal women were stripped and raped by assailants. The agitators voiced their outrage over the attack and questioned why such atrocities occurred under the BJP government’s watch. They also raised concerns about the UCC bill being pushed by the central government.

Speaking about the motive behind their protest, Sanatan Hembram, the Kharagpur Pargana Baba of the outfit, stated, “We launched this agitation because tribals in Manipur were attacked while there was a BJP government. Even during the double-engine government in Manipur, why are tribals being targeted? The Prime Minister’s response to this brutal incident came after a prolonged 78 days. Why were BJP parliamentarians silent? We demand answers from our BJP MP.”

The rally of agitating tribals, which commenced from Bogda, made its way to Ghosh’s residence at around 3.30 pm. Despite heavy deployment of police forces, the protesters remained undeterred and forcefully entered the bungalow premises.

However, the persons present at Ghosh’s residence maintained calm and composure, inviting the agitators to put forth their allegations as Ghosh had already appointed his representative to address their concerns.

Following the peaceful submission of a memorandum by an 11-member tribal representative group, the protesters sat in front of Ghosh’s residence and chanted slogans against the Central government and Ghosh himself.

The situation remains tense, with security personnel closely monitoring the situation at Ghosh’s residence. The protesters are awaiting a response from the BJP leader’s representative regarding their grievances concerning the Manipur incident and the UCC bill.