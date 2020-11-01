Union Home minister Amit Shah will visit West Bengal next week instead of BJP chief JP Nadda with a bigger IT team for an acute analysis in all Assembly constituencies.

This visit gains importance amid speculations that BJP state president Dilip Ghosh will be replaced soon. Mr Shah will hold two meetings on 5 and 6 November, where all organizational senior leaders will be present.

The first meeting will be held at Burdwan, where leaders from Midnapore and Burdwan will join. Second meeting on 6 November will be held in Kolkata, where zone leaders both from Nawadip and Kolkata will be present. A senior BJP leader said that Shah will ask for detailed reports regarding organizational matters in those zones.

The visit becomes salient after general secretary (organization) Subrata Chattapadhaya was replaced a few days ago who is close to Ghosh.

It has been learnt that Shah will bring an expert IT team with him. This team will conduct review in each of the 294 Assembly constituencies from next month.

Last night, party MP Swapan Dasgupta said that Bengal BJP will organize a business summit in Kolkata to attract investments for the state and prepare a roadmap for revival of its economy. Political party leaders explain that a business summit is an important announcement. The BJP plans to organize it either on 20 December or 21 January, Dasgupta said.

However Trinamul Congress MP Saugata Roy derided BJP’s decision as a “poll gimmick”.

“We have decided to organize a business meet in Kolkata to prepare a roadmap for investments in the state. After analyzing the Covid-19 situation, it will be decided whether it will be a virtual or an actual summit,”Dasgupta told a late night press conference yesterday.

“We will invite business leaders, entrepreneurs and start-up companies and talk to them on what they want and to create an investor-friendly environment,” he said.

He criticized the Mamata Banerjee government’s industrial policy for failing to bring in investments in the state. According to BJP sources, flailing industrial policy of the TMC government in the “last ten years has failed to attract any investments in the state”.