After Durga Puja was conducted under restrictions amid fears of Covid-19, soaring onion prices have now affected the Bengalis’ platter during this festive season in Kolkata.

The pink vegetable was being sold at exorbitant prices of Rupees 80 or 85 depending upon the quality in the retail markets of the city. While roof touching prices of other common vegetables have added to the burden on the already restrained budgets. The skyrocketing prices are burning a hole in the common man’s pocket in the ongoing festive season. A shortage in supply of the vegetable at the wholesale markets has resulted in the price rise during the festival season.

Traders of the wholesale city markets claimed that no respite could be expected at least for the next few weeks. “As a rippling effect of the heavy rains in South India, the supply from the state of Madhya Pradesh and Tamil Nadu has been badly affected. Consequently, Nasik became the sole supplier of the pink vegetable in the last few weeks. The shortage of stock from suppliers other than those from Nasik had already taken the onion prices to a higher side. While the ongoing festive season in which the demand for onions increased across the country, an acute shortage in supply of the vegetable has been created resulting in soaring prices,” informed a member of the market task force formed by the state government.

Another wholesale onion trader from Posta Bazar Onion Merchants’ Association claimed that the stock available if supplied appropriately could help in bringing the prices to around rupees 40. “However, if no initiatives are taken from the concerned authorities the situation is unlikely to improve before the fresh harvest in mid December,” he added.