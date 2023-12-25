Logo

# Lifestyle

Must try cocktails to enjoy this Christmas Season

As the winter winds whistle and the nights draw in, there’s nothing quite like warming up with a delicious cocktail.

IANS | New Delhi | December 25, 2023 4:15 pm

As the winter winds whistle and the nights draw in, there’s nothing quite like warming up with a delicious cocktail. Our curated list of these top winter cocktails is a treasure trove of comforting and festive drinks from the house of Pernod Ricard India. Whether you’re hosting a holiday party or snuggling up by the fire, these winter cocktails are guaranteed to elevate your cold-weather experience. Get ready to pour, mix, and stir your way to a cozy winter season!

JACOB’S CREEK SPARKLING SCARLET SPRITZ

Ingredients

75 ml Jacob’s Creek Sparkling25 ml Pomegranate Juice25 ml Cranberry JuiceSimple Syrup, OptionalPomegranate Jewels, To GarnishCranberry, optional
Method

Ensure that the sparkling wine and juices are well chilledPour the pomegranate and cranberry juice into a chilled tulip or fluteGently pour the Jacob’s Creek Sparkling wineGarnish with pomegranate (and cranberries) and serve
BALLANTINE’S CINNAMON OLD FASHIONED

Ingredients

50ml Ballantine’s 7 American Barrel Whisky 10ml Cinnamon syrup 4 dashes orange bittersIce Cubes
Garnish

Orange peel
Method

Add Ballantine’s 7 American Barrel Whisky and cinnamon syrup to an Old Fashioned glass with a few cubes of ice Add bitters and stir for 30 seconds Garnish with an orange peel
LONGITUDE77 KASHMIRI SAFFRON SOUR

Ingredients

Longitude 77 Indian Single Malt Whisky – 60mlKashmiri Saffron Syrup – 30mlLime Juice – 20mlEgg White / Magic Velvet – 3 drops1 Lemon GreenGrapes
Garnish

Kashmiri Chilli OilKashmiri Saffron Strands
Method

Add all ingredients in a cocktail shaker, dry shakeAdd ice and shake wellFine strain in a chilled Nick & Nora glassGarnish with saffron/chili oil using a dropper
LONGITUDE77 RATNAGIRI ALPHONSO MANGO SMASH

Ingredients

Longitude 77 Indian Single Malt Whisky – 60mlAlphonso Mango Juice (aamras) – 20mlLime Juice – 15mlMint Syrup – 20mlCow Milk – 30ml
Garnish

Slice of Ratnagiri Alphonso Mango/Mango Leather (Aam Papad)
Method

Add all ingredients in a cocktail shaker (except milk), add ice, and shake wellStrain & add milk, allow this to settle. Filter through a coffee filterServe in an Old-Fashioned glass with Ice Block, Garnish with Aam Papad
WHITE RUSSIAN

Ingredients

Ice Cubes40ml Absolut Vodka40ml Kahlua40ml Cream
Method

Fill a rocks glass with ice cubesAdd Absolut Vodka and Kahlua, top off by adding a cream layerPour the cream on the back of a spoon to get the layering rightIf you fail with layering, just stir. IT tastes as good!For a drink with fewer calories- try it out with plant-based or regular milk
VODKA ESPRESSO

Ingredients

Ice Cubes40ml Absolut Vodka20ml Kahlua20ml Espresso1 whole Coffee Bean
Method

Fill a shaker with ice cubesAdd all ingredientsShake and strain into a cocktail glassGarnish with a coffee bean
JACOB’S CREEK UNVINED RIESLING STRAWBERRY FLING

Ingredients

2 fresh strawberries1 tsp sugar30mL lime juice120mL Unvined Riesling
Garnish

Hibiscus flower or half strawberry
Method

Muddle strawberry and sugarAdd Unvined Riesling and lime and shakeDouble strain into a martini glass over a hibiscus flowerAdd strawberry to the side of the glass
JACOB’S CREEK UNVINED SHIRAZ SANGRIA

Ingredients

0.75 cup Unvined Shiraz1 Star AniseCinnamon quill2 Cardamom pods0.25 cup Orange JuicePalm sugar to taste
Garnish

Orange and apple slices
Method

Bring wine and spices to just below a simmerAllow to cool in a punch bowlAdd orange juice and sugar to tasteServe over ice with orange, apple and cinnamon

