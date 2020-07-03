A Kolkata Police Constable on Friday allegedly shot himself dead with his service rifle while on duty at the Writers Building here, the former state Secretariat.

According to police sources, Bishwajit Karak, 34, was posted alone at Gate Number 6 when the incident occurred around 3.30 pm.

“Karak, a resident of West Midnapore, was posted alone at Gate Number 6. We have heard that he was suffering from depression and was on medication. He shot himself with his service rifle,” Kolkata Police Deputy Commissioner (central division) Sudhir Kumar said.

Kumar, who visited the spot, said that the Constable was taken to the Calcutta Medical College and Hospital where he was declared brought dead.