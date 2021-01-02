After undergoing a cool makeover, the city’s heritage tram system has received a yet another touch of modernisation. Starting from today, the West Bengal Transport Corporation (WBTC) has started free Wi-Fi services in the airconditioned trams it is operating. The free internet facility is being provided to attract the youth of the city. Given the fact that the ridership of youth had been decreasing in Kolkata’s iconic trams in recent times, the WBTC is making its best efforts to provide the best amenities to its commuters, particularly the youth.

“The idea of Wi-Fi in trams is to make them attractive for the youth and tech savvy commuters,” said WBTC managing director Rajanvir Singh Kapur.

“The service provides the commuters with an added layer of divertissement while travelling towards their destination,” added Mr Kapur.

As informed by the WBTC officials, the services in each tram can support up to 30 users with an average per user speed of one mbps, providing the passengers with strong connectivity. The commuters would be able to get access to the free Wi-Fi services by connecting to the user name ‘WBTC TRAM.’ The password to be used for connecting is “wbtc1234.”

According to official sources in WBTC, the facility is being provided not only in the regular AC Trams but also the Young Readers’ Tramcar, Tram Library and so on in addition to their existing arrangements.

Depending upon the response, the facility would be extended to all kinds of trams in the city, said sources in WBTC. Notably, WBTC launched ‘Tram World’, last week at Gariahat depot to mark 140 anniversary of Calcutta Tramways Company, which was formed and registered in London on 22 December 1880.

The ‘Tram World’ includes old tram bogeys, turned into zones of art, music, photos, museum and food where visitors can get an opportunity to step into and experience the old world charm of the city’s iconic transport system.