The total number of containment zones in the city now stands at 20 as revealed in the recent list compiled by the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) which is taking further measures to contain the spread.

The list compiled on 18 August mentions that most zones are in Ballygunge area.

The KMC health authorities claimed that the number of zones are gradually reducing but the number of affected in certain areas are constant.

Ward 69 of the KMC in Ballygunge area is the most affected with at least six containment zones set up at addresses Rowland Road, Ballygunge Circular Road, Queens Park, Rainy Park and Hazra Road.

An official of KMC health department said, “The most affected zones have been kept under surveillance.”

The chairman of KMC Board Firhad Hakim today said yellow coloured waste bins have been installed at various points in the city and we urge citizens to dispose of their personal protective equipment (PPEs) in these bins and not in their daily waste bins.

This initiative will help save our solid waste management workers who are exposed to higher possibilities of getting affected. He added that a directory of high rises has been compiled where several elderly citizens dwell all by themselves.

“We will ensure these persons get to avail all medical facilities in times of emergency and for which they are being provided with important contact numbers. We are augmenting the capacity of ambulances and starting telemedicine facilities. These steps will help in better Covid management.”

He mentioned that posters are being made by the civic body which will be put up in KMC areas and will contain important contact numbers. Containment zones have been set up mostly in mixed premises which are around six while the rest are multiple premises and in complexes.

Hakim highlighted that at present Covid testing is on in at least 140 wards of the KMC. “We are conducting both rapid antigen and RT-PCR tests. We are helping patients to transfer them to safe homes and the number of patients in these facilities, are reducing, indicating a drop in the frequently of getting infected.”

Petition against KMC Board

The hearing of the petition against the appointment of Board of Administrators of Kolkata Municipal Corporation was concluded before the Division Bench of Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Aniruddha Roy of Calcutta High Court today. The court which will pronounce its verdict on 25 August had earlier stated the existing Board of Administrators will continue in a caretaker capacity till the disposal of the appeal