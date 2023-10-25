1,100 Durga idols immersed in Kolkata

With the immersion of Durga idols on the occasion of ‘Bijoya Dashami’ here, the immersion process was completed for around 1,100 idols.

The process started from Tuesday afternoon and continued till night.

As per records of the state police and Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) authorities, on Tuesday, mainly the organisers of ‘pujas’ within the housing complexes and individual residences, went for immersion.

“Even some of the extremely conservative community puja organisers, who believe that Bijoya Dashami is the perfect ritualistic time for immersion, also went for the same. The pressure on the immersion ghats will increase from Wednesday with the community Durga puja committees opting for the day. The pressure will be at its peak on October 27, when the immersion will coincide with the carnival of the top pujas in the city,” a KMC official said.

Like every year, the authorities have taken an initiative to keep the Ganga water free of pollution. Hence as soon as the idols are immersed, the structure is brought out of water using crane-machines.

According to the member (mayor-in-council) of KMC and Trinamool Congress legislator Debasish Kimar, like every year the corporation authorities had been specially careful of keeping the Ganga water free of pollution.

“The problem is that the major time of immersion on Tuesday was during the low-tide period. So our crane-team faced difficulties in bringing out the idol structures stuck in the thick mud,” he added.