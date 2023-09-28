Artist’s tribute: Painting Maa Durga in gold

Artist Shubhra Chand is in the city to explore further her cosmic connection with Ma Durga. Shubhra, who is from Kolkata but resides in Delhi, is excited about her first solo show in the city where she was born.

And she is painting Durga with gold foil, her signature medium of painting.

“I have always admired Ma Durga and can sit for hours just sitting in front of her and just staring at her. In fact, during every visarjan (immersion) I have a wish from Her and She has fulfilled all my wishes till now,” said the artist.

Someone who has never been in Kolkata to witness the madness around Puja, Shubhra has named her exhibition Purnamadah Purnamidam (the infinite is here). “I feel spiritual and cosmic connection is a process,” adds Shubhra.

She loves to use earthy shades and acrylic colours while using paint brush or working on murals. A doctorate in wall paintings, Shubhra has been deeply associated with tribal art for over two decades.

The artist works in series. Earlier, she worked on daffodils and eyeball series. Though she works a lot of figurative but abstract is closer to her heart. She says her eyeball series is a modified version of the absolute supreme series, working now. She says the sublimity of nature always stimulates her to depict the inner value of nature.

Shubhra has been awarded a Senior Fellowship by the department of culture, government of India this year and her works adorn many government and corporate offices in India, including army headquarters, Northern Command, Uddhampur, Jammu & Kashmir.