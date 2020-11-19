Post the Diwali weekend and Bhai Dooj celebrations, India recorded more than 30 per cent jump in new cases of Covid-19 with 38,617 new cases reported in the past 24 hours pushing the cumulative the tally to 89,12,907, data from the Union Health Ministry showed on Wednesday.

The toll rose to 1,30,993 with 474 more deaths in one day. The number of active cases stood at 4,46,805. As many as 83,35,109 people have recovered from the disease so far.

On Tuesday, India reported 29,164 new Covid19 cases and 449 deaths. The figure of Wednesday is almost 32 per cent more in the single-day spike.

However, the reason could be a rise in testing as a total 9,37,279 samples were tested on Tuesday after a long weekend of testing eight lakh samples on an average, testing data from the Indian Council of Medical Research showed. The situation of Covid19 in Delhi-NCR remained grim.

The hospitals, both government and private, have 10 per cent ICU beds with ventilators, which are extremely crucial for patients with severity. West Bengal, meanwhile, registered 3,668 fresh cases and 54 deaths due to the infection. Kolkata recorded 874 fresh cases and 11 deaths and North 24-Parganas recorded 805 cases and 19 deaths.

Currently, the total Covid case count for the state is 4,41,885, while the death toll is 7,820 till now. There are 26,296 active cases. In the last 24 hours, 4,429 patients were discharged from hospitals taking the number of recovered patients to 4,07,769. The discharge rate is 92.28 per cent. A total of 44,519 people were tested for Covid in a single day.

The positivity rate is 8.27 per cent. Globally, the coronavirus has infected more than 5.55 crore people and killed 13,36,892, according to Johns Hopkins University.