Mamata Banerjee composes song on World Music Day

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee has written and composed a song in Bengali on this occasion which singer-politician Babul Supriyo has sung.

Miss Banerjee in her X-handle wrote: “Today, on this World Music Day, I join billions of music lovers all across the world to celebrate the universal language of music. I have always believe, Music has no geographical boundaries. It remains in our hearts for time immemorial and the Melody of Music embodies peace, love and harmony. When I write songs and compose music, I relate myself to the eternal soul of Bengal which finds its most beautiful expression in music.”

Miss Banerjee writes in the poem: “I think I am alive, You are alive too? That is the spell of survival, Let music be the instrument of Life.”

Banglanatak.com, in association with the ministry of culture organized a programme to celebrate the World Music Day at the Ashutosh Birth Centenary Hall of Indian Museum. A Chhau dance team from Purulia, led by Biren Kalindi will perform at the musical festival titled Art and Life Festival V Ulicích Ostrava in Czech Republic on 21 and 22 June.