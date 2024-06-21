Mamata Banerjee composes song on World Music Day

Babul Supriyo attacks BJP for being anti-Bengali
State IT minister Babul Supriyo has said that the BJP is a Bengali hating party and does not understand the mindset of the Bengalis.
World Music Day was observed in the city with great enthusiasm.
Chief minister Mamata Banerjee has written and composed a song in Bengali on this occasion which singer-politician Babul Supriyo has sung.
Miss Banerjee in her X-handle wrote: “Today, on this World Music Day, I join billions of music lovers all across the world to celebrate the universal language of music. I have always believe, Music has no geographical boundaries. It remains in our hearts for time immemorial and the Melody of Music embodies peace, love and harmony. When I write songs and compose music, I relate myself to the eternal soul of Bengal which finds its most beautiful expression in music.”
World Music Day
Miss Banerjee writes in the poem: “I think I am alive, You are alive too? That is the spell of survival, Let music be the instrument of Life.”
Banglanatak.com, in association with the ministry of culture organized a programme to celebrate the World Music Day at the Ashutosh Birth Centenary Hall of Indian Museum. A Chhau dance team from Purulia, led by Biren Kalindi will perform at the musical festival titled Art and Life Festival V Ulicích Ostrava in Czech Republic on 21 and 22 June.
