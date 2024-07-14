Realtor alleges torture

A group of persons, allegedly claiming as being Trinamul activists, and close to deputy mayor of Kolkata Municipal Corporation MLA Atin Ghosh from Kashipur Belgachia constituency, barged into a realtor’s office at Sinthi on Friday night and beat up a realtor allegedly for not paying up.

Two persons have been arrested so far by Kashipore police in this connection, claimed Lalbazar sources.

According to police, on Friday night around 1 am, a group of persons, allegedly owing allegiance to the ruling Trinamul Congress, led by one Abhijeet Mandol alias Rana barged into the office of a realtor to extort around Rs 5 lakh as demanded by group and beat him up for refusing to pay.

Advertisement

Before entering the office, CCTV footage showed that a person was allegedly pulling down CCTV cameras installed there with bamboo and another group was engaged in raining blows on the alleged realtor. An amount of over Rs 1 lakh had allegedly been looted by the group before leaving the office.

The realtor had been admitted to a nearby private hospital with serious injuries.

The injured realtor told police that one Abhijeet alias Rana, who was a local Trinamul leader and claimed himself to be close to deputy mayor Artin Ghosh and some even claimed being close to Ariadaha strongman Jayanta Singh barged into his office to extort money.

Mr Ghosh however, told news persons that though he knew Rana as being a local Trinamul activist and an intelligent and educated one, he was not known to him for long and wondered why his name had been dragged in the alleged issue.