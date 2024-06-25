BJP slams Cong Govt for deteriorating law and order in Himachal Pradesh

Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur has accused the Congress government of deteriorating law and order situation in Himachal Pradesh.

While addressing the press conference here on Tuesday, Thakur claimed that in 17 months of the state government run by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, more than 300 rapes and 150 murders have been reported.

“The law and order situation in Himachal Pradesh has been shattered. Now, incidents like those heard in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar have started happening in Himachal Pradesh. Recently, in the judicial complex, hired goons fired bullets at a person injuring him. The person who brought them is none other than the son of the former MLA of Bilaspur Sadar who has not been caught yet,” he charged

Such anti-social elements have got full protection of the government and the proof of this is that the former MLA has not been arrested yet and his son is absconding, he alleged.

“The business of Chitta is flourishing in Bilaspur which even children are aware of, however no priority is being given to stop it, that is because the people of this government are running this business. The Chief Minister is fully aware of this but still he is not doing anything,” he charged, adding that BJP has decided that it will take the serious issue of law and order to the people.

He said that the Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu government is using all his might to save its chair.

Blaming the Chief Minister for patronizing dynasty politics, he said that Sukhu had earlier stated that no one from his family will contest the election and two days later his wife got the ticket.

“I have also been the Chief Minister, I know that this selection is not possible without the approval of the Chief Minister and especially in the Congress party,” he said.

Replying to a question, Thakur said that the Speaker of the Assembly has no right to cancel the membership of nine BJP MLAs, as these members had only raised slogans against the government.

“The current Speaker of the Assembly has flouted all the rules and regulations. He has become a mere puppet of the Chief Minister. This incident is a blot on the functioning of the Speaker, whereas it is expected that the Speaker should be impartial,” he asserted.

The current Congress government is not going to survive, not because of BJP, but because the party is in danger from its own MLAs, he claimed, adding that it seems that Congress leaders are afraid of the outcome of the CPS case that is pending in the High Court.