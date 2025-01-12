Kejriwal’s sympathy for slum dwellers AAP’s new drama: LoP Gupta

Leader of the Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta, on Sunday, said former chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal’s sympathy for the slum dwellers ahead of the forthcoming Assembly elections is a “new drama” by the ruling dispensation.

Reacting to Kejriwal’s visit to the slums of Shakur Basti in Delhi North Delhi, he questioned his claim of considering slum dwellers his everything and asked why AAP’s “love for slums” suddenly arose during the election time.

Advertisement

“Over the past decade, no AAP minister or leader has addressed their concerns. However, with elections at the doorstep, Kejriwal now goes as far as calling slum dwellers his brothers and sisters. This is a peak example of AAP’s hypocrisy,” Gupta said.

Advertisement

The leader of the Opposition claimed that during his frequent visits to slum clusters, he consistently found that thousands of residents suffer from AAP’s neglect, lacking even basic amenities from the government.

Accusing the AAP government of failing to fulfill its promise of providing clean drinking water through connections to every slum household, he said the much-touted “tap in every house” claim has proven hollow.

Gupta asserted that the BJP has always worked to uplift the living standards of slum dwellers.

He cited the examples of BJP leaders spending nights in slum areas to understand their plight and referred to the BJP’s job fair at Talkatora Stadium, organised to provide employment to youth from slum areas.

Gupta claimed that 4,000 youths from Delhi’s slums registered at the fair, and 1,445 were placed in reputable companies thanks to BJP’s efforts.