Kejriwal’s arrest was illegal, was done without sanction, claims AAP

Senior AAP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh on Monday claimed that former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest by the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) was carried out without mandatory sanction from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), which he alleged, was in direct contravention of established legal procedures.

Addressing a press conference in New Delhi, Singh claimed,“MHA sanction is now being sought to prosecute Arvind Kejriwal, exposing that his arrest was an unlawful act executed under BJP’s pressure.”

Advertisement

He emphasised that such a move not only violated constitutional safeguards, but was also an alleged attempt to destabilise the AAP government in Delhi, and dismantle his party’s growing influence.

Advertisement

The senior AAP leader further alleged, “They misuse investigative agencies to topple governments, engage in political horse-trading, and strangle democracy.”

Launching a scathing attack on the Centre, he said, “You arrested an elected Chief Minister, who won with an overwhelming majority, without obtaining prior sanction. And now, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) is granting sanction,” he claimed.

The AAP leader questioned, “Who will return the six months of Kejriwal’s life that he spent in jail? Six months during which he was tortured, and even attempts were made on his life — who will answer for that,” he asked.

He expressed confidence, with claims that Delhi and the country were watching all this, and the people of the national capital will respond in the upcoming elections.