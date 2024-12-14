Kejriwal writes to Shah over ‘deteriorating’ law and order in Delhi

Former Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, seeking an appointment to meet him to discuss the “deteriorating” law and order in the national capital.

In his letter addressed to the Union Home Minister, he said, “I am writing this letter to you because as the Home Minister of the country, you are responsible for the law and order of Delhi. But it is very sad to say that Delhi is now being recognised as the crime capital in the country and abroad.”

The AAP chief, who has been cornering the BJP-led government at the Centre over the law and order in Delhi, claimed that crimes against women are increasing rapidly in the national capital and added that extortion gangs and gangsters have also become active.

“Drugs mafia has spread its presence all over Delhi. Today, the courage of criminals is so high that incidents like shooting, murder, kidnapping and stabbing are being carried out in broad daylight on the streets of Delhi,” he charged.

The former Chief Minister claimed that in the last six months, more than 300 schools-colleges and over 100 hospitals, airports and malls in Delhi got bomb threats.

“Why those making fake bomb threats every day, not caught? Can you imagine what a child goes through, what his parents go through when the school is evacuated due to a bomb threat and the children are sent home? Today every parent and every child of Delhi is living under the fear of a bomb,” he said.

Kejriwal claimed that Delhi ranks first in crimes against women among the 19 metro cities of India.

“There has been a 350 per cent increase in drug related crimes in Delhi since 2019. On an average, three women become victims of rape every day. Every other day one of our businessman brothers gets a ransom call. These figures are testimony to the deteriorating law and order situation,” he said.

He asserted that Delhi Police and law and order are under the Central government and there is a need for proper action and cooperation from him in this serious matter. “We have to rise above politics and immediately improve the law and order situation in Delhi. I request you to spare your precious time very soon so that I can discuss the issue of deteriorating law and order situation in Delhi,” he added.