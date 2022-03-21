Kejriwal welcome in Mandi but no scope for third front in HP: Jai Ram

With Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal set to start his party’s poll campaign from Mandi on 6 April, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Monday said he is welcome in his home district but there is no scope for a third front in the state.

Talking to media, Thakur said it is upto Kejriwal to decide for his party’s activities and he is welcome to the state but traditionally people of the state have only voted in favour of two party system.

“There is set mindset of people in Himachal Pradesh to vote and support only two party system i.e. Congress and BJP and no third party has been recognised or supported by the people of the state till date.

Kejriwal is making efforts to create a third front in the state and there is no harm in trying,” he added.

Thakur stated that but a new kind is being witnessed in the country wherein people are showing faith in BJP governments again as has been proved in recent assembly polls in four states of the country. Some of our friends in opposition were saying that the BJP will be thrown out of power in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Uttrakhand, Manipur and Goa but they have got a clear message in recent elections that this won’t happen, resulting in the party’s governments have been once again voted to power.

Same trend will be repeated in Himachal Pradesh in coming assembly polls in the state and the party will again form government in the state, the CM said.