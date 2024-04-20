Kejriwal stopped taking insulin months before arrest: Tihar report to LG

In a fresh revelation related to the ongoing insulin row about Arvind Kejriwal, as per a report to LG by the Tihar Jail administration, the Delhi chief minister had stopped taking insulin months before his arrest and he was on a basic anti-diabetes medicine, taken orally, sources said on Saturday.

According to the claims as per the report, Kejriwal, as advised by a doctor based in Telangana, was on an insulin-reversal program and his insulin was stopped before his arrest, and he was taking an anti diabetes oral tablet.

During his medical check-ups in jail, the CM told the doctors that he had been taking insulin “since the last few years and stopped taking it a few months back”, the report claimed.

Advertisement

The report also claimed that, according to “the MLC report available from RML Hospital, Kejriwal was neither advised any insulin nor any requirement of any insulin was indicated. On 10.04.2024 and 15.04.2024, Kejriwal was reviewed by a Medicine Specialist and advised oral anti-diabetic drugs/medicines… it is incorrect to state that Kejriwal was denied insulin at any point of time during his treatment,” sources said further.

Tihar Jail has also said in its report that insulin is available in the Dispensary of Jail in adequate quantity and the same could be administered to the CM as and when required during his treatment.

Kejriwal was arrested on March 21 by the Directorate of Enforcement in connection with a money-laundering case linked to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam, and he has been lodged in Tihar jail since April 1.