Delhi BJP urges LG to appoint an SC mayor and form sixth finance commission

Lamenting that due to the obstinacy of the AAP government a mayor from Scheduled Caste has not been appointed in Delhi, the Delhi BJP urged Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena to appoint one.

Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Municipal Corporation Sardar Raja Iqbal Singh, and Delhi BJP Media Head Praveen Shankar Kapoor, wrote to Saxena on Thursday demanding the appointment of a Scheduled Caste mayor in the Delhi Municipal Corporation (MCD) and ensure the formation of the Sixth Delhi Finance Commission.

The BJP leaders stated that the Delhi Municipal Corporation Act provides for the appointment of a Scheduled Caste mayor in the third year, but the Delhi chief minister is not allowing the mayoral election process to be completed.

Advertisement

They said as per the rules, the chief minister has to write to the lieutenant governor to start the mayoral election process, but since he is in jail, he cannot perform official duties. Hence the process for appointing a Scheduled Caste Mayor is not being initiated, the Delhi BJP leaders claimed.

The BJP leaders further alleged that due to Kejriwal’s insistence on not resigning even after going to jail, no Scheduled Caste councillor in Delhi has been appointed even after four months of the term.

Raising concerns of the MCD, Raja Iqbal and Kapoor alleged that the financial crisis of the corporation is increasing due to the Kejriwal government not forming the Sixth Delhi Finance Commission, and therefore, the BJP leaders have demanded the LG to immediately form the Sixth Delhi Finance Commission.