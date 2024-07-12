Kejriwal should resign if he has any morality left: Sachdeva

Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva said here on Friday advised the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders, who have been celebrating the interim bail granted to Arvind Kejriwal by the Supreme Court, to read the apex court’s order and introspect.

Stating that interim bail does not mean acquittal, Sachdeva said the Supreme Court order clearly states that Kejriwal has been asked not to go to the secretariat, sign any files, or fulfill any duties as chief minister. In light of the order, if the CM has any morality left, he should consider whether to remain in the position.

“Even the court has raised doubts about Kejriwal’s continuation as chief minister,” the BJP leader said, raising questions over the AAP chief’s right to receive government allowance, use a government car, or live in the official residence, when he cannot fulfill any duties as CM.

He hit out at the AAP chief accusing him of being obsessed with the salary, perks, and official residence that comes with the post of the chief minister. He said it’s the same Kejriwal who always talks about morality.

Accusing Kejriwal of involvement in the liquor policy case involving embezzlement of Rs 100 crore, the Delhi BJP chief claimed that a money trail of Rs 45 crore was revealed by the Central Bureau of Investigation(CBI).

Taking a dig at the AAP chief, he said, “Arvind Kejriwal’s new ally Lalu Yadav also got interim bail only to be jailed after being proven guilty. The decision on the alleged scam and the theft committed by the AAP and Kejriwal in the liquor policy is still pending.”

BJP MP from New Delhi Bansuri Swaraj alleged that the AAP is trying to mislead the public and the media as Kejriwal pleaded with the court to declare his arrest illegal. The court has referred the matter to a larger bench instead.

“Kejriwal has been granted interim bail only because one point of law has been referred to the larger bench,” she added.