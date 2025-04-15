Sachdeva refutes AAP’s allegation of EWS certificate ban

Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva on Tuesday refuted the Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) allegation that there is a ban on issuing Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) certificates in the national capital.

The allegations were made by AAP Delhi President Saurabh Bharadwaj, who claimed that the BJP government had deliberately halted the issuance of EWS certificates in Delhi to prevent underprivileged citizens from availing of the 10 percent reservation in private schools and hospitals.

Sachdeva alleged that the people of Delhi are well aware that between 2015 and 2024, under pressure from and in collusion with AAP leaders and MLAs, not only EWS certificates but also fake caste certificates were issued, leading to a large-scale scam in school admissions.

The BJP leader added that after CM Rekha Gupta took cognizance of complaints regarding the misuse of EWS certificates for availing government benefits, the AAP went into panic mode and began spreading confusion by falsely claiming that the issuance of certificates had been stopped.

“The Chief Minister has not imposed any ban on the issuance of EWS certificates,” Sachdeva stated.

Furthermore, he claimed that on December 18, 2024, the saffron party had exposed the scam during the AAP government’s tenure, in which fake certificates were used to obtain benefits.

However, even after the revelation, the Delhi government took no action against any official or MLA, as the entire AAP leadership was allegedly involved in the scam.